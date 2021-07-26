Obit Darlene Stansberry

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Darlene C. Stansberry, age 83, of Carey, felt heaven’s warm embrace Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing Facility with her loving family by her side following an extended illness.

Her family will greet friends from 4-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, where a scripture service will be held at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay St., Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv. officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

In memory of Darlene, memorials may be made to O.L.C. School or Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Darlene’s family and condolences may be expressed to them by visiting StombaughBatton.com.

