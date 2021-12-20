Obit Dale Book

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Dale Book

Dale A. Book, age 67, of Sycamore, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

Dale was born Feb. 4, 1954, in Upper Sandusky to Robert E. and Rita A. (Stief) Book, both of whom are deceased. He was married to Bridgett Long and they later divorced.

He is survived by his two children, Ashley N. (Todd Dunn) Book, of Nevada; and Derek R. (Emily) Book, of Arlington; and two granddaughters, Brinleigh Dunn, and Georgia Book, who was born the morning of Dale’s passing. Dale also is survived by siblings Barbara (Duane) Ruth, of Nevada; Diane Elchert, of Upper Sandusky; Charles (Laura) Book, of Upper Sandusky; Gary (Stephanie) Book, of Upper Sandusky; Jack (Beth) Book, of Upper Sandusky; Donald (Pam) Book, of Nevada; and Sharon (Rick) Kindle, of Upper Sandusky; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Tom and Larry; and a brother-in-law, Daniel Elchert.

Dale was a 1972 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School and went on to work for Sycamore Telephone Company for 29 years, retiring in 2014 for health reasons. During his retirement, he helped out his brother Gary with Bookies Lawn Service.

He was a member of Sycamore United Methodist Church, the BPOE No. 83 in Upper Sandusky, and the Sycamore American Legion No. 250.

For hobbies, he enjoyed hunting with his “Canadian Gang,” fishing with his nephews and brother-in-law Duane, where there was always a competition of who caught the biggest or the most, golfing with his brothers, helping his friend’s farm and following the Buckeyes.

Dale will be remembered for his kind spirit, his willingness to help others, and his work ethic and his ability to out talk anybody.

Funeral services for Dale Book are 2 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation will be held three hours before service time, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Family has requested casual attire for the visitation and funeral.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot Memorial Health Foundation, Wyandot County Salvation Army or a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be made to www.lucasbatton.com.

