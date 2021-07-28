Obit Christina Swinehart

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Christina Swinehart

Christina B. Swinehart, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, formerly of Nevada, passed away July 25, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating. Interment will be in Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot Memorial Hospital Hospice Foundation or Wyandot County EMS in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence, share a memory or view the life tribute DVD visit BringmanClark.com.





















