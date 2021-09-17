Obit Chris Pennock

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Chris Pennock

McKEE KY — Chris E. Pennock, 65, of McKee, Kentucky, departed this life Sept. 13, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky.

A celebration of life ceremony is 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at 7172 Ohio 100, Sycamore, for all family and friends who wish to attend, and at the Gray Hawk Reformed Church, in Kentucky, at a date to be later decided.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!