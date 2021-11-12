Obit Bonnie Couch

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Bonnie Couch

Bonnie L. Couch, age 71, of Harpster, passed away at 4:28 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Bonnie L. Couch are 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by chaplain Steve Sturgeon. Burial will follow at Little Sandusky Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!