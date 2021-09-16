Obit Billy Simmons

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Billy Wayne Simmons, age 61, Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

Services for Billy Wayne Simmons will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to No One Fights Alone or to Not By Choice Outreach and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

