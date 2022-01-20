Obit Ardis Blackburn

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Ardis E. Blackburn, age 93, of rural Sycamore, died at 5:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Ardis are 2 p.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Pastor Dennis DeLong officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Friday before the funeral service at the funeral home. The family would like anybody coming to visitation or the funeral service to wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to Plankton United Methodist Church or the activity fund at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

