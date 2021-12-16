Obit Alma Parker Posted on December 16, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Alma Parker Alma LouAnn Parker, age 84, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky. A private graveside service will be held at Grand Prairie Cemetery in Marion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Shriner’s Hospital for Children and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!