Obit Alma Parker

Alma Parker

Alma LouAnn Parker, age 84, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

A private graveside service will be held at Grand Prairie Cemetery in Marion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Shriner’s Hospital for Children and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com

