FOREST — Norman E. Phillips, age 87, of Forest, died at 10:48 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Denny Livingston officiating.

Burial will follow at Patterson Cemetery, Forest.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with a Masonic Service at 7:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Forest UMC or United Way of Hardin County in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.Shieldsfh.com to view a life tribute DVD, send condolences or share a memory.

