CAREY — Noah John Roth, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.

He was born Jan. 28, 1974. He was a son of John Roth, Fort Myers, Florida; and Brad and Berny (Logsdon) Billock, Upper Sandusky.

Noah is survived by his children, Abie Roth and Amie Both, both of Elkhart, Indiana; Noah Roth Jr., Punta Gorda Florida; and Katherine Roth, Upper Sandusky; and grandchildren Liam, Ana, Evelyn and Jay Roth, all of Elkhart. He also is survived by brothers Jacob (Kristin) Roth, Gahanna; Thad (Betty) Roth, New York; and Todd Roth, Bucyrus; sister Annie (Jason) Guinther, Upper Sandusky; and fiancee Carol White, Port Charlotte.

Noah enjoyed his many years as an over-the-road truck driver. He also worked as a farmhand, and most recently, he and his father had a landscaping business in Florida.

