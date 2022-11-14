Nancy Elchert

Nancy M. Elchert, age 85, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 8:26 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in the emergency room of Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

A funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church in Upper Sandusky, with Father Conrad Sutter, deacon Keving Winterstellar and Father Phil Feltman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and also one hour before service time 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church, Our Lady of Consolation School or the Jackson Center Athletic Boosters. Memorials may be forwarded to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

