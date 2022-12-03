Mona Taylor

CAREY — Mona M. Taylor, age 90, of Carey, went to be with Lord on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus following some recent falls.

Her family will greet friends from 11 am – 1 pm on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. ervices honoring her life will follow there at 1 pm, with Rev. Cynthia Morrison officiating. urial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carey First Free Will Baptist Church or to a charity of the donor’s choosing, and they may be sent to the funeral home.

On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank you” to Alissa for all of her extra efforts these past months when Mona needed additional care.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home of Carey is honored to serve Mona’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

