Miriam Milum

Miriam M. Milum, age 87, of Upper Sandusky, died Sunday, Dec.18, 2022, at The Embassy of Marion.

Per Miriam’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. Graveside services are 1:30 p.m. Friday at Spring Grove Cemetery.

Donations in Miriam’s honor may be made to any organization that assists individuals or families affected by dementia.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Miriam’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!