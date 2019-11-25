Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mildred L. “Millie” Frey, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Sycamore, passed away at 6:47 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Upper Sandusky.

Millie was born Jan. 8, 1927, to Gale E. and Ruth (Culver) Bridge in Harpster. She married Glen Frey on May 28, 1949, in Greenup, Kentucky, and he passed away June 12, 1992.

Millie is survived by her children, Sue Stander, Bucyrus; Patty (Dave) Mowery, Upper Sandusky; Daniel Frey, Upper Sandusky; and Tom Frey, Wyandot; 11 grandchildren, Heather (Brian) Frey Smith; Alisha (Jason) Shade; Mark Ratliff; Eric Ratliff; Katie (Allen Frost) Thomas; Jeff Mowery; Collen Mowery; Alicia Mowery; Phillip Frey; Alan Frey; and Matthew Frey; along with 21 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by two sisters; Mary Kathryn Bower, Harpster; and Bonnie Veach, Wahoo, Nebraska; sister-in-laws, Jean (Harold) Stone, Harpster; and Susie Frey, Harpster.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a son Eric Randall Frey; a grandson, Nicholas Frey; and sister, Dorothy Starner; son-in-law, Randy Stander; and a daughter-in-law, Diana Frey; and her special companion, Leonard Beekman.

Mildred graduated from Harpster High School in 1945 and went on to work at various places in the community, such as the Harpster Bank, Liqui-Box and the Wyandot County Council on Aging, both in Upper Sandusky.

Millie was a longtime member of Harpster United Methodist Church. She was the former president and trustee of the Eagles Auxiliary No. 2184, a member of the Ladies of the Moose No. 1093 and a former Lioness of Upper Sandusky, Red Hat Society and the Carey Conservation Sportsman’s Club.

For hobbies she enjoyed reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, playing solitare, fishing, hunting and camping and spending time with her dog Tag, and watching “My Joyce Meyer” and her soaps.

Funeral services for Mildred Frey are 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow services at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or the Joyce Meyer Ministries and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

