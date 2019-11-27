Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Michael L. Dennis, 58, of Carey, died at 12:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side.

Dennis was born Aug. 2, 1961, in Loudonville, to Charles A. and Della M (Moore) Dennis. His mother survives in Loudonville. He married Denise L. Lortz on June 23, 1990, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carey. She survives in Carey.

Also surviving are his children, Aysha Clever and Michael (Brye) Dennis, Upper Sandusky; and Megan (Tyler) Bame, Carey; six grandchildren; a brother, Gary (Deb) Dennis, Loudonville; and two sisters, Connie Dennis and Cathy Dennis, both of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his father; and two brothers, Charles and Stephen Dennis.

Dennis was a 1979 graduate of Loudonville High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Ashland University and master’s degree from the University of Findlay. He spent the rest of his life teaching and coaching. He taught football to the youth of Hardin Northern High School for 33 years, the last 5 years as head coach, until his battle with cancer began. He also coached basketball for 16 years.

Michael was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carey.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey.

Michael’s funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carey. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Michael L. Dennis Memorial Fund at Hardin Northern High School and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.