Mary Shedenhelm

SYCAMORE — Mary L. Shedenhelm, age 94, of Sycamore, died Feb. 14, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. on Thursday at Walton Moore Funeral Home with the Rev. James Stauffer officiating. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday before the time of services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association in care of Walton Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

