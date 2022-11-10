Mary A. (Day) Nye, age 76, of Hillsboro, Tennessee, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, died Oct. 3, 2022.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com

