Mary McRill

CAREY — Mary Isabelle (Ogg) McRill died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at her home. She was 95.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Blanchard Church of the Nazarene, 308 S. Main St., Mount Blanchard, followed by a service with Pastor James Williams officiating. Interment will be at Van Horn Cemetery with a luncheon at the church to follow interment.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!