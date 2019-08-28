GALION — Mary Ellen Heacock, 79, of Galion, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Galion after a courageous battle with liver cancer.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Signature Healthcare Activity Department.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and Signature Healthcare for all their loving care and support through Mary Ellen’s illness.

Those wishing to share a memory of Mary Ellen or to the Heacock family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Mary Ellen Heacock.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!