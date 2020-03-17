Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mary Ellen Gottfried, 89, of Upper Sandusky, joined her Lord in Heaven and entered the church triumphant March 14, 2020, at Fairhaven Community.

Mary Ellen was born June 16, 1930, in Pitt Township, Wyandot County, to Otto William and Bernice Beatrice (Schoenberger) Schmidt. On March 27, 1951, Mary Ellen was married to C. Richard Gottfried (Dick) and he passed Oct. 27, 2013.

Mary Ellen is survived by a son, Rick Brian (Linda) Gottfried, Holland; and daughters, Vicky Ann (Thomas) Utley, Upper Sandusky; and Babette Elaine (James) Warner, Holland; five grandchildren, Anita R. (Matthew) Patchett, Upper Sandusky; Matthew C. (Yael Eban) Gamber, Brooklyn, New York; Greg V. Fox, Holland; Kristy L. (Jeremy) Willard, Holland; and Shawn J. Warner, Royal Oak, Michigan; three great-grandchildren, Ben and Seth Patchett and Micah Willard; step-granddaughter, Amanda Snyder; great-step-grandchildren, Garrett Snyder and Laini and Noah Willard.

She was baptized, confirmed and married at Bethany Lutheran Church, Upper Sandusky, and graduated from Salem High in 1948. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran, until doors were closed then North Salem Lutheran, until doors were closed and then presently, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Upper Sandusky. She taught Sunday school, Bible school, sang in the choir and was a member of the Women of the Church at Bethany and a council member at Bethany and North Salem churches.

Mary Ellen was a member of the Tri-G Mothers club, the Wyandot County Hospital Guild, the Country Neighbors Hospital Guild and the Wyandot Tracers. She was a Cub Scout leader and also a 4-H adviser for the Salem Hi-Lighters many years.

She worked at the Upper Sandusky Greenhouse and Richardson Flower Shop. She also farmed with her husband.

She enjoyed working in her flower beds, taking care of the yard and garden as well as genealogy. She also enjoyed sewing and was an avid crafter. She was a huge Fenton glass collector. Her biggest and longest hobby was making about 70 banners for Bethany and North Salem churches, which now reside and are displayed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky.

She and her husband wintered in Texas for many years and also managed to go on about 30 cruises.

A funeral service for Mary Ellen Gottfried is 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church with the Rev. Ed Hunker officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is two hours before Friday’s service, from 9-11 a.m., at the St. Paul Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.