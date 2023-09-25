Marjorie Walton

SYCAMORE — Marjorie B. Walton, age 94, of LaRue, died Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday in Marseilles United Methodist Church with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Interment will follow in Fehl Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, and one hour before the funeral at Marseilles UMC on Friday.

Memorial donations may be made to Marseilles United Methodist Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Walton Moore Funeral Home, 201 W. Saffel Ave., Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online condolences may be made at www.WaltonMooreFuneralHome.com.

She was born May 29, 1929, to the late Paul W. and Barbara E. (Ekleberry) Gregg. She married Norman E. Walton on June 11, 1950, and they celebrated 71 years of marriage, he passed Sept. 4, 2021.

Mrs. Walton is survived by her three sons, Douglas Walton, LaRue; Michael (Kathy) Walton, LaRue; and Jon (Monica) Walton, Erie, Colorado; five grandchildren, Spencer, Tom, Lucas, Mark and Sydney; three great-grandchildren, William, Aiden and Alaina; and sister Martha (David) Mercer, Dover, New Hampshire.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Gregg; and a sister, Emma Maxine Gregg.

She was a 1947 graduate of Sycamore High School and a 1970 graduate of Ohio Northern University.

Mrs. Walton retired after 31 years of teaching in the Upper Sandusky School System.

She was a member of Marseilles United Methodist Church. She played the organ and taught Sunday school for many years.

She was a member of Mary Circle of the United Methodist Woman, Marseilles Mother League, Wyandot Chapter Order of Eastern Star and life member of Wyandot County Teachers Association. She and her husband served as Red Coats for The Ohio State University for both football and basketball.

She enjoyed playing tennis and golf, and spending time with family.

