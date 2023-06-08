GALION — Marialyce R. Haferd, age 93, of Galion, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Galion Community Hospital.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday and also 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 S. Market St., Galion, OH 44833. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 135 N. Liberty St. Galion, OH 44833, with Father Paul Fahrbach officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Galion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic School in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Marialyce Haferd, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

