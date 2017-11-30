Home Obituaries Louise K. Buckingham

Louise K. Buckingham

Posted on November 30, 2017
CAREY — Louise K. Buckingham, 72, of Carey, died at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

The funeral service will follow at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home with chaplain Becky King and the Rev. Vince Petersen, OFM Conv., officiating.

Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Humane Society in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

