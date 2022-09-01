Lillian McClain

Lillian Irene McClain, 98, of Holland, and formerly of Upper Sandusky and Nevada, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at The Lakes of Sylvania, Sylvania Township, Lucas County.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. Graveside services will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Union-Salem United Methodist Church or Wyandot Memorial Hospital in care of Bringman, Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!