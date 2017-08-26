SYCAMORE — Lewis W. Bell, age 85, of Sycamore died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Lewis will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Matt Garrabrant officiating.

Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore.

Military services will be conducted by American Legion Post No. 250, Sycamore.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 at the funeral home.

An Order of the Eastern Star service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, followed by a Masonic service at 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, PO Box 350, Sycamore OH 44882.

