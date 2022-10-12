Lester Andrews

Lester Tom Andrews, age 66, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 1:03 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Columbus.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 5–7 p.m. Friday at Harrison Smith Park in Upper Sandusky, at the white shelter house on the north side of the pond. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. at the park following the celebration.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the James Cancer Center and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

