Leah Jean Stone, age 94, of Harpster, passed away at 4:33 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Leah Jean Stone will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Doug Kendrick officiating. Burial will take place at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Harpster United Methodist Church, or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent in care of Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 475 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

