Leah Hipsher

FOSTORIA — Leah Jean Hipsher, 89, of Fostoria, passed away at 11:03 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday at Hoening & Son Funeral Home 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830 and from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wendelin Church, Fostoria Glass Heritage Gallery or Fostoria Rail Preservation Society.

Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com

