Leah Cutchall

SYCAMORE — Leah J. Cutchall, age 72, of 4527 Ohio 231, Sycamore, died at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service for Leah is 1 p.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. James Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the activity fund of the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center or No One Fights Alone in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at altonmoorefuneralhome.com

