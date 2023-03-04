Larry Hoover

FINDLAY — Larry John Hoover, 72, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, surrounded by family.

A graveside service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Riverview Cemetery (just north of Mount Blanchard) with Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating. A celebration of life service for Larry is 7 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Church, 108 Malabar Drive, Upper Sandusky. Local arrangements are being handled by Coldren-Crates Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made in Larry’s honor to the Jane Hoover Honduran Mission Memorial Fund at Trinity Evangelical Church, Upper Sandusky.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.coldrencrates.com.

