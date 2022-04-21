Larry Fruth

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Larry L. Fruth, 83, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Auxiliary and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Larry’s family.

Online condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!