Home Obituaries Larry Fruth

Larry Fruth

Posted on April 21, 2022
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

CAREY — Larry L. Fruth, 83, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky. 

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Auxiliary and sent to the funeral home. 

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Larry’s family.

Online condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

 


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Gene Piatt

    Gene Piatt …
    April 21, 2022
    2 min read

  • Frederick Baldwin

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 20, 2022
    2 min read

  • Nancy Smith

    Nancy Smith …
    April 20, 2022
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply