CAREY — Larry Eugene “Agitator” Dible, 78, of Carey, died at 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in the same home he was born.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carey, with the Rev. William Schultz officiating.

Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Carey Fire Department, the American Heart Association or Bridge Home Health and Hospice in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

