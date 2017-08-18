Home Obituaries Krista Harrison

Posted on August 18, 2017
Krista Harrison
age 63, Fostoria

Krista Kay (Forry) Harrison, 63, of rural Fostoria died Aug. 17, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Funeral services for Krista Kay Harrison will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Laurie Beaty officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Cemetery in Fostoria. Visitation for family and friends will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, and from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the funeral Saturday, Aug. 19.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice or to the FACT Program of Seneca County and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

