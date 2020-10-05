Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Kenneth A. Stroub, 92, of Carey, died at 1:35 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Bridge Hospice Carey Center in Findlay.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A graveside service is 1:30 p.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Carey Honor Guard.

