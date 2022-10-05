Kathlyn Thiel

Kathlyn A. “Katie” Thiel, age 93, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 3:58 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Upper Sandusky.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Friday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. Burial will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for Katie will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday at the church before the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or St. Peter’s School and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

