KENTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Kathleen E. Strahm, 89 of Kenton, is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton with Father Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4-8 p.m. Monday at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. There will be a vigil service performed at 8 p.m. following visitation.

Strahm died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Kenton Nursing and Rehab.

She was born March 31, 1930, in Northland, Michigan, to the late John B. and Vina (Fillion) Clearmont. On Feb. 18, 1950 she married Francis D. Strahm who preceded her in death Nov. 23, 2012.

She was the mother of nine children: Bonnie (John) Miller, Upper Sandusky; James Strahm, Harpster; Linda (David) Naseman, Anna; Kay (Michael) Siudzinski, Florida; Francis Stahm Jr., Wisconsin; Leona (Shawn) Spivey, Piqua; and Michael Strahm, Kenton; as well as 25 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis Strahm and John Paul Strahm; four brothers, Henry, Arthur, Louis and Joseph; and three sisters, Lucille, Gladys and Eleanor.

Kathleen had been a nurses aide and worked as the custodian at the Immaculate Conception Church and St. Anthony Center. She was actively involved in the church as a CCD teacher and a member of the Catholic Ladies of Columbus.

She was an avid crocheter for the past several years.

Memorial donations may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church to assist other families with future funeral dinners.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.