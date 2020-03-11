Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SANIBEL, Fla. — Kandee S. Grossman, age 74, of Sanibel, Florida, passed away Jan. 29, 2020, at her home with family at her side.

Kandee married Harry Kotses in January 1997, and he passed away in March 2017.

Kandee is survived by her mother, Betty V. Grossman, Upper Sandusky; sisters, Vicky (Jack) Borders, Ashland, Kentucky; Shari (Mike) Kraus, Upper Sandusky; a nephew, Brian (Cherie) Borders, Harrisburg, North Carolina; a niece, Darcy (Scott) Washburn, Upper Sandusky; and grandnieces and grandnephews, Brianna and Bryce Borders and Isaiah and Cory Washburn; stepsons, Nicholas (Susan) and Peter (Meredith) Kotses; and a step-granddaughter, Kate Kotses.

She graduated from Upper Sanduksy High School in 1963 and from the Ohio State University in 1967 with a degree in education. She taught in Cleveland and Florida. Then Kandee returned to college graduating from Ohio University, Athens, with a Ph.D. in psychology and practiced as a clinical psychologist in Chillicothe, Columbus and Fort Myers, Florida.

She enjoyed reading, crafting, glass fusion, shells, sewing and gardening.

No services will be held at this time.