Julia “Judy” A. Tow

Posted on December 8, 2020
FOREST — Julia “Judy” A. Tow, of Kenton, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Blanchard Place Retirement Community. She was 80.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest, with the Rev. David Dissinger officiating. Interment will follow in Dunkirk Cemetery. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. before the service Thursday at the funeral home. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and everyone is required to wear a mask.

