Judy Darnell Solomon of Marion, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Marion General Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 64 years old.

Always selfless, Judy donated her body to science in the hopes of helping someone else. She will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.

