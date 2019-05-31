Home Obituaries Judy Darnell Solomon

Posted on May 31, 2019
Judy Darnell Solomon of Marion, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Marion General Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 64 years old.

Always selfless, Judy donated her body to science in the hopes of helping someone else. She will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.

