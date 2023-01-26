Juanita Zeigler

Juanita Katherine Zeigler, age 87, passed away January 20, 2023 at the Wyandot County Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held May 6, 2023 at First Lutheran Evangelical Church, Upper Sandusky; the time to be announced at a later date. The family asks for casual dress, please.

Please honor Juanita in love and joy ~ donations may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or the Activities Fund at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and can be sent to Lucas-Baton, 476 S. Sandusky Avenue Upper Sandusky, Oh 43351.

On-line condolences can be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

