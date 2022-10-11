Juanita A. Saul, age 93, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family.

A graveside service for Juanita is 11 a.m. Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Bishop Ted Thomas. Visitation for Juanita is from 5–7 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Juanita Saul to help with funeral expenses, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

