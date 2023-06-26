Joseph Stutz

Joseph R. Stutz, age 57, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus after a long battle with cancer.

A gathering of family and friends is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. The evening will conclude with a time of sharing celebrating Joe’s life.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot Memorial Hospital Foundation: Oncology Department and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

