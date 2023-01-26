Joseph Sheaffer

Joseph D. Sheaffer, age 54, of Harpster, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday Jan. 24, 2023, in Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service is 5 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Evangelical Church in Upper Sandusky with Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating. Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Joseph D. Sheaffer Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the Life Tribute, send a condolence or share a memory.

