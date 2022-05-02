Joseph Sauber

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Joseph C. Sauber, age 73, of Tiffin, died at 3:53 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at home.

A memorial service for Joe will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville. Visitation is from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home before the memorial service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice or FACT in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltomoorefuneralhome.com

