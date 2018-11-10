Home Obituaries Jon Lucas

Jon Lucas

Posted on November 10, 2018
0
Jon Lucas
Jon Lucas

Jon P. Lucas, age 67, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 9:10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Jon P. Lucas are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairhaven Community and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Carol Beard

    Carol Beard

    SYCAMORE — Carol V. Beard, age 87, of 207 Ohio 67 N., Sycamore, died at 6:07 a.m. Thursday…
    November 10, 2018
    1 min read

  • Rita Herbst

    MARION — Rita M. Herbst, age 74, of Marion, passed away on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at Heartl…
    November 10, 2018
    1 min read

  • Betty R. Myers

    Betty R. Myers, age 93, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018…
    November 9, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply