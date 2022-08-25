John Kloepfer

CAREY — John “Nate” Kloepfer, of rural Carey, died at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo with family by his side. He was 85.

Friends will be received from 2–8 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey and one hour before the service Monday at the church. The funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at Grace United Methodist Church in Carey, with Pastor Cynthia Morrison and Pastor Loran Miracle co-officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Bloom Cemetery near Vanlue.

