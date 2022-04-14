Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Joean Green, age 79, of 6022 S. Ohio 67, Tiffin, died at 2:03 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Joean’s wishes were to be cremated and celebration of her life service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!