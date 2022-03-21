Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















C. Joe Fox, of Upper Sandusky, died Saturday March 19, 2022, at his residence.

A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Hannah’s House, the American Diabetes Association or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

