Posted on December 29, 2017
Jennifer White (formerly LaValle/Bryant) drew her last breath in this life at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. She was 42 years old.

She was under the wonderful care of Bridge Hospice at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay when she died.

In keeping with her wishes, a celebration of Jen’s life will be held in March and details about that event will be published in early March.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

