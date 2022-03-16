Jean Wisecup Posted on March 16, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Jean Ann Wisecup, of Forest, died eb. 27, 2022, t Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was 64. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Thursday at Hueston Cemetery, Forest, with Pastor Brett Kelly officiating. To assist the family, memorial donations may be made to Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!